Sara Polston, the admitted drunk driver at the center of a political favoritism scandal , returned to prison last month and is facing illegal voting charges. Now, prosecutors are asking a judge to replace Polston's probation with more prison time, for a total of 15 years in prison.

In 2023, Polston was drunk driving and crashed into another car, nearly killing the vehicle's 20-year-old driver. In 2025, a judge sentenced Polston to eight years in prison, followed by seven years of probation upon release.

Polston served about 10 weeks of her sentence at Mabel Bassett Correctional Facility, then was released on Feb. 19 to return home on an ankle monitor. As of last month, she is back in prison and facing two felony charges for voting while ineligible.

On Nov. 13, in response to the new charges, Cleveland County District Attorney Jennifer Austin asked a judge to revoke Polston's probation in full, according to reporting by The Oklahoman . As a convicted felon, Polston is prohibited from voting.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections / A mugshot of Sara Polston taken in March 2026.

Austin alleges Polston's participation in voting violates the probation condition requiring her to obey the law. The request is unusual because, while probation-specific, Polston was not on probation when she voted. She was out of prison on the ankle monitor program, which the Oklahoma Department of Corrections considers to be an extension of incarceration.

The request is not the first unusual move in Polston's case. Her early release in February drew backlash, and critics quickly noted that both she and her husband, Rod Polston, are major political donors.

The couple reportedly each donated $13,900 across Gov. Kevin Stitt's two gubernatorial campaigns. In 2022, they hosted a fundraiser for the now-governor at their Norman home.

In June, Oklahoma's multicounty grand jury found Stitt called Rod Polston two hours before Sara Polston was approved for early release from prison, and the two men shared 16 total phone calls in the time between Polston's guilty plea and her early release.

Public pushback on Polston's early release from prison prompted Oklahoma lawmakers to change the GPS monitoring program to no longer include people convicted of seriously injuring another person while driving drunk. However, it was ultimately Polston's illegal voting that prompted her return to prison, not the law change.

District Judge Leah Edwards could consider the request to revoke probation in Cleveland County District Court as soon as this month.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.