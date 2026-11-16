Food distribution just opened at the Iron Gate in Tulsa. There are potatoes, bread, apples and baked goods.

Pushing a stroller, Tricia Carlile is working her way through the food line with her twins and her mom.

"I have twins and I have a 13-year-old and a 22-year-old daughter. Yeah, big house," Carlile said.

She comes here to help fill in gaps to feed the kids in that big house. Carlile has also relied on the programs she qualifies for, including the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Milo Gladstein / Tulsa Flyer Savin Carlisle swings a bat while Trisha, mom, shops for food at Iron Gate on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

The benefit has been helpful, but recently, she said it was cut off. Carlile has used SNAP off and on before and hasn't had problems with recertification.

"I'm not sure why," Carlile said. "They said something about sending out a new chip card and I just now recently went in and took some proof of finances in there. And it's still not turned on yet. I'm not quite sure. Maybe I might have to have that new chip card or something?"

For more than a year, there have been big structural and program changes in SNAP. Some measures were done to encourage healthier options or clamp down on fraud.

But experts and anti-hunger advocates have said the changes and cuts would lead to fewer people getting the benefit that helps pay for groceries.

That includes children in the program. Nearly 40% of Oklahomans in SNAP were children under 17 as of August 2025, according to data from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Ahead of Carlilie, Patricia Handley is about to step into the freezer area.

Grocery costs have been climbing and she has four kids under 18 at home. SNAP has been a huge help, but recently Hanley said her benefits have been reduced. Handley was getting $700, and when she recertified, it changed to $600.

"It's because I make income, so they cut me a lot," Handley said. "And I feel like some of it should not be cut for me because when they cut, the food prices are like just up there. So it is hard."

Milo Gladstein / The Tulsa Flyer Patricia Handley, left, and her daughter Emma select meat at Iron Gate on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

It took a while to get recertified, which she said is not typical. For almost three weeks, Handley said she called daily and spent hours on hold.

"I'm on a Facebook post and I see moms that struggles calling them — and I tell them, 'Just keep on calling,'" Handley said.

'Chewing up people on both sides'

For more than a year, there have been major changes to SNAP.

Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July 2025, which shifted millions of dollars in program administrative costs to states, scrapped eligibility for certain legal immigrants, including sex trafficking survivors and refugees, cut the SNAP education program and expanded work requirements for participants.

Some states, including Oklahoma, are excluding certain junk foods from SNAP-eligible purchases. People supporting the restrictions say they are to make the program healthier, while opponents say they are ineffective and would further complicate the program.

There have also been executive orders and new rules for what stores have to stock to keep accepting the benefit, which could leave SNAP shoppers with fewer options.

For months, enrollment in the program has been falling across the state and nation. U.S. Department of Agriculture data show participation dropped by nearly 21% — 144,000 Oklahomans — from June 2025 to June 2026.

From August 2025 to July 2026, there are 49,000 fewer children under 17 in the program according to Oklahoma Department of Human Services data.

"Parents with kids 14 and over did become subject to work requirements," said Chris Bernard, president and CEO of anti-hunger advocacy group Hunger Free Oklahoma. "And one thing that honestly wasn't talked about enough when we were talking about that was when those parents lose SNAP. So do those kids, right? Like, that whole household gets cut off."

People frequently cycle through the program as their situations change. But Bernard said the indicators that typically result in lower SNAP enrollment aren't present.

The drop, he said, is part of the progression of changes made through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"You're never going to have real-time data in that aspect of proof. I can't tell you, like, 'This is exactly why this set of kids dropped off,'" Bernard said. "What I can tell you is this level of drop has never occurred except for when we've made massive policy changes to SNAP in terms of eligibility."

He said state departments in charge of the program have been under pressure to implement many new rules in a short period. As SNAP shoppers face various barriers, Bernard said the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is working to serve people under new federal rules.

Department leaders have said putting the new policies in motion has been a massive undertaking.

"It is creating a vicious cycle that is, I mean, chewing up people on both sides," Bernard said.

Milo Gladstein / The Tulsa Flyer Shoppers wait in line at Iron Gate on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

A domino effect

The impact of lower SNAP enrollment for children can also trickle down to other programs in public schools.

Jennifer Weber, Oklahoma State Department of Education's director for child nutrition programs, said some students who are part of aid programs like SNAP are directly certified to participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program. About 69% of children use free or reduced-price lunch in Oklahoma's public schools, according to the education department's 2026 Low Income Report.

Fewer kids enrolled in SNAP could result in fewer kids getting free and reduced-price lunch. Since they will no longer be directly certified, parents now must complete a separate application.

Federally, it is required for states to reach a threshold of 95% direct certification of SNAP students

"And we are not meeting that right now because of those cuts at the federal and state level," Weber said.

At the beginning of the school year, Weber said she might have to make a continuous improvement plan.

Weber said the decline in SNAP enrollment could eventually affect Tulsa and Oklahoma City Public Schools that use the Community Eligibility Provision. This allows districts to extend free meals to every enrolled student based on the number of students directly certified for school lunch programs.

She encourages parents to complete the application for free and reduced-price meals.

"Free and reduced percentages in a district are tied to so much other funding in the school," Weber said. "Lots of other funding and I can't even speak to all of it. You know, their title funding is tied to that, some of their state aid money is tied to that."

States will also soon inherit hundreds of millions of dollars in program benefit costs from the federal government because of new rules in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

How much states will owe depends on their program error rate. The rates reflect overpayments and underpayments made to recipients, mainly due to errors when SNAP shoppers' situations change.

To avoid paying hundreds of millions of dollars for the program's benefit costs, states are working to lower the rate. In Oklahoma, the state could owe up to $250 million for the program.

There is concern that some states will stop offering SNAP because of the higher cost.

Experts worry this extra cost could worsen food insecurity — something that is a well-established problem in the state.

Top in the nation

Oklahoma ranks sixth among states with the highest food insecurity in 2024, according to the most recent USDA Household Food Security Report, which the department announced it would cancel last year.

Most recently, Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap report shows the state has the highest child food insecurity rate in the nation. The rate is about 27.3%, according to the national food bank network.

Back at Iron Gate, Carrie Vesely Henderson, the nonprofit's executive director, said that's a race the state doesn't want to win.

Milo Gladstein / The Tulsa Flyer Carrie Vesely Henderson poses for a portrait at Iron Gate on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

"I think that that's something we really need to be aware of because we know if kids aren't nourished properly, it's just kind of the domino effect," Henderson said. "School becomes hard and it just dominoes and can have long-lasting effects throughout their life."

The food pantry and soup kitchen have seen a steady increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic, including among children. About 40% of people using the service are children, Henderson said.

More recently, she credits changes in the food aid program and inflation in essentials, including gas, utilities and groceries, to the rise in need.

Iron Gate is one of dozens of food pantries and banks across the state. But Henderson said SNAP is the first line of defense to addressing food insecurity and the charitable food system can't replace it.

"I think people need to remember, like SNAP really does support the most vulnerable. And it is children and it's seniors," Henderson said.

This feature was produced in collaboration with nonprofit newsroom The Tulsa Flyer.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.