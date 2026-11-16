A case of the bird flu was detected by federal health inspectors in an Oklahoma dairy herd, according to the state agriculture department.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, but officials have not released the location of the infected dairy herd.

The virus, which is highly contagious and most commonly found in wild birds, can also spread to poultry and dairy cattle, and in some rare cases has been detected in humans.

There is currently no concern about the safety of pasteurized milk and dairy products, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. The commercial milk supply remains safe because of federal animal health requirements and pasteurization.

Dairy farmers who suspect cases of the viral disease should contact the state agriculture department immediately. It has published a series of biosecurity recommendations to limit the spread of the illness.

Signs of the avian influenza include decline in feed intake, decreased milk yield, changes in milk color and consistency, dehydration and fevers, according to the news release.

The last confirmed, positive case of avian influenza in Oklahoma was Jan. 8 in Wagoner County.

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