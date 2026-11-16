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Norman unveils Dr Pepper Water Tower Park

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published November 16, 2026 at 9:29 AM CST
Norman Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman poses with OU football legend and Dr Pepper "Fansville" commercial star Brian Bosworth at the ribbon cutting for Dr Pepper Water Tower Park.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Norman Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman poses with OU football legend and Dr Pepper "Fansville" commercial star Brian Bosworth at the ribbon cutting for Dr Pepper Water Tower Park.

Following the project’s approval this summer, an old Norman landmark has been given a new look.

The City of Norman held a ribbon cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of Dr Pepper Water Tower Park.

OU football legend and star of the Dr Pepper Fansville commercials Brian Bosworth was there to oversee the dedication.

“As Sheriff of Fansville, it is my duty to inspect any new landmark that enters the jurisdiction. And I can confirm that this tower does indeed meet the standard,” Bosworth said.

The historic Lindsey Street water tower received a Dr Pepper makeover after the Norman City Council approved a deal with the beverage company this summer. Dr. Pepper will pay the City $500,000 over the next 10 years to display its branding on the water tower.

The water tower has not been in service for decades, and Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman said tearing the water tower down was a real possibility at one point.

“For generations, this structure has been part of the Norman skyline and a familiar sight for so many people connected to our beloved university and community. I’m proud that rather than simply removing it, we found an opportunity to give it a new purpose,” he said.

Last month, City Council also approved the creation of a small "pocket park” in the area underneath the water tower complete with a walking path, murals by local artists, and native plants.

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Oklahoma News
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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