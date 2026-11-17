The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit will hear Muscogee Nation v. Kunzweiler and Osage Nation v. Taylor.

Both cases will be heard concurrently on Tuesday morning in separate Denver federal courtrooms, according to a court schedule .

The oral arguments are scheduled to stream live on the Tenth Circuit's YouTube channel .

Muscogee Nation v. Kunzweiler

The case asks whether the Muscogee Nation can prosecute non-Muscogee tribal members on the reservation, which encompasses most of Tulsa.

Muscogee Nation is asking the court to reverse a previous ruling made by a federal judge last year, which determined federal law did not prohibit Tulsa officials from prosecuting Indigenous, non-Muscogee citizens within the reservation.

"(Congress) has expressly affirmed that criminal jurisdiction over non-member Indians is an inherent power of tribal 'self-government,' while declining to grant states such jurisdiction," the tribe argued in August. "Unsurprisingly, then, courts have long held that states are preempted from asserting criminal jurisdiction over any Indian for any conduct in Indian country."

Meanwhile, Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is asking the court to uphold the previous decision, arguing he has the authority to prosecute non-Muscogee tribal citizens for minor crimes.

"By definition, non-member Indians are not political constituents of the Creek Nation," Kunzweiler wrote in June . "And the State's exercise of concurrent criminal jurisdiction with the Creek Nation in no way interferes with any legitimate interest the Creek Nation may have in prosecuting crimes committed by non-member Indians."

Muscogee Nation has received backing from the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations.

Last month, the Oklahoma State Legislature voted to give Kunzweiler's legal team $500,000 in the leadup to the hearing. Attorneys argued the amount, which was sourced from the $10 million State-Tribal Litigation Fund, would be enough to cover litigation costs until January.

Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill criticized the allocation on social media .

"Another half a million dollars of hard-working Oklahomans' tax money going to an unnecessary dispute instead of us working together and combining our resources," Hill wrote. "There's wasteful spending … and then there's whatever this is."

Osage Nation v. Taylor

Osage Nation v. Taylor could determine whether or not the Osage reservation has been disestablished. The tribe argues it has not.

The case dates back to 2001, when then-Principal Chief Charles Tillman sued the Oklahoma Tax Commission , arguing it couldn't tax tribal citizens working and living on the reservation.

That case became Osage Nation v. Irby, named after tax commission member Constance Irby. In 2010, the court ruled the reservation was disestablished. Osage Nation argues that ruling was based on "extratextual evidence," such as historian opinions and demographic changes, rather than statutory language.

Following McGirt v. Oklahoma, which affirmed the Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished, multiple tribes received similar confirmations that their reservations were intact, including the Cherokee, Seminole, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations. But Osage Nation did not.

The tribe sought relief in 2025 , when it asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma to throw out the 2010 Irby ruling. A year later, a federal judge denied the tribe's request , stating that the court was no longer involved in the case and recommending tribal leaders start a new lawsuit.

Now, the tribe argues McGirt should override the 2010 ruling, adding that only congressional action can determine whether or not a reservation still exists.

"Every day that Irby stands is a day the Nation is treated unequally with every other Oklahoma tribe. The Nation has already waited nearly six years since McGirt was decided; it has waited a century and a half since the 1870 Act guaranteed the Osage their 'permanent home,'" the tribe's brief reads. "There is no reason for further delay where the legal question is fully presented and capable of immediate resolution."

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Tax Commission argues because the tribe waited four-and-a-half years to take legal action after McGirt was decided, the case should be thrown out. It added that extratextual evidence can be used to determine disestablishment when "an ambiguous statutory term or phrase emerges."

"Now, based on a subsequent Supreme Court case involving a different tribe with different treaties, the Osage Nation claims that extraordinary circumstances justify vacating the decision in this case," attorneys for the commission wrote .

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.