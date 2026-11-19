An Oklahoma City resident submitted a Paycheck Protection Program loan application in 2020 to fund payroll and other expenses for a restaurant that closed a month before he applied.

Russell Kim owned R&D 2 Investment Group, LLC. He submitted false information to a Paycheck Protection Program lender, claiming he needed $174,000 for payroll and other business expenses. Kim transferred about $16,000 to another bank account, racking up a money laundering charge in addition to a charge for making a false statement to a financial institution.

Kim was sentenced to six months in federal prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $174,000 in restitution.

Robert Troester, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, said most pandemic-related cases, including Kim’s, involved borrowers taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“People saw that as a little piggy bank to kind of go dip their hand in,” Troester said. “And when everybody's dipping at the same time, you know it was hard to stop, and they thought they could get away with it, but obviously these individuals did not, and we're continuing to look for others that didn't as well.”

The Department of Justice is still prosecuting similar cases of pandemic fraud, including for Small Business Administration loans, unemployment insurance programs and others, across the U.S. and in Oklahoma.

A Government Accountability Office report found that hundreds of billions of dollars were likely lost to fraud during the pandemic, although the exact amount is unknown. The national task force for COVID-19 fraud released its 2025 report in October and said more than 4,700 criminal defendants have been charged and more than $1.6 billion in taxpayer money has been returned.

In Oklahoma, individual criminal cases involving pandemic fraud cost the government thousands each. The Western District of Oklahoma alone filed 37 cases, resulting in an average prison sentence of about 18 months and nearly $10 million in restitution. Other cases in the Northern and Eastern districts had similar sentences and thousands in restitution ordered per case.

The Western District created the Coronavirus Fraud Task Force in April 2021 to investigate and prosecute fraud related to pandemic relief programs. The Northern District and Eastern District created similar task forces.

Jessica Perry, the deputy criminal chief over white-collar crimes, is leading the Western District's economic crimes task force. Pandemic fraud is now under that task force, and Perry said there’s been a shift in the type of cases coming in.

“Early on in the pandemic, the cases coming in were sort of the most obvious, kind of low-hanging fruit types of cases,” Perry said. “Now the investigative resources have gone more into data-driven analysis to try to find the cases that maybe weren't so obvious, but that we can still try to ferret out what fraud was committed that we don't know about.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, passed in 2020, created the Paycheck Protection Program and expanded the existing Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Both programs were handled through the SBA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

SBA used up to $349 billion in taxpayer funds to provide guaranteed loans to small businesses to retain jobs. Financial institutions that were Paycheck Protection Program lenders could determine eligibility and qualifying loan amounts based on certifications the borrower provided. This opened the door for borrowers to create false documentation to receive higher loan amounts.

Of the 37 cases in the Western District, Troester said most involved Paycheck Protection Program loans. Oklahoma Watch compiled several pandemic fraud-related criminal cases from Oklahoma’s other two U.S. Attorney offices. Of the 12 cases identified through case data, all but one related to the Paycheck Protection Program; this doesn’t include every criminal case or civil case brought against borrowers.

An SBA Office of the Inspector General report revealed SBA approved more than 3.9 million applications for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans nationwide. SBA data organized by ProPublica show that 11 million Paycheck Protection Program loans were approved, including more than 150,000 loans in Oklahoma .

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program was the second-most-defrauded program in Oklahoma, based on filed cases. In 2022, former President Joe Biden signed two bills into law extending the statute of limitations for fraud committed using the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Prosecutors now have 10 years from the day the offense occurred to file criminal or civil charges. Attorneys say the extension hasn’t necessarily increased the number of cases filed, but it has allowed prosecutors to continue investigating, and Troester said they will not stop.

“We continue to do those cases and will continue to do those cases as long as we have the statute of limitations,” Troester said.

Defense Attorney Peter Scimeca said the nature of the loan industry has also delayed prosecutors’ cases. Some borrowers were still paying the note with the money they received until they ran out, he said. Often it would take the loan to default before SBA would sound the alarm.

“They default, and the SBA would be like, ‘OK, well, you've said you've got all these assets and employees and revenue, so let's take a look at that,’” Scimeca said. “And it's like, ‘Oh, I'm just kidding.’ And then the gig’s up. I mean, you can't say you have a $50 million business or a million-dollar business, and there's nothing there. That's when you were screwed.”

Millions of dollars of restitution are not returned to taxpayers immediately. But the government will continue to seek repayment for 20 years after the order. Once the defendant is out of prison, wages will be garnished if payments are not made, Troester said.

In the meantime, billions of dollars remain lost nationwide. Scimeca said he thinks most people spent the money and have nothing to pay back, including one of his own clients.

“My guy didn't pay $1 back,” Scimeca said. “He's now on a payment plan where it's like $100 a month, but the cost of prosecution and incarceration versus what they recovered is probably not on the right side of things.”

SBA loans were defrauded at a higher rate than other forms of pandemic fraud, but unemployment insurance programs were also under fire. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission received millions following the passage of the CARES Act. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Oklahoma paid more than $600 million in fraudulent claims from April 2020 to April 2021.

This doesn’t include $15.9 million that was narrowly saved after the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the Department of Labor stopped payment on more than 3,000 fraudulent applications. Defense Attorney Ronald Jones II said Oklahoma’s efforts to hollow out government services could have contributed to the fraud.

“What I've seen in these cases is that the state of Oklahoma just wasn't prepared to adequately vet or continue to check compliance of people,” Jones said. “This state seemed to be apt to fraudulent claims.”

Fraudulent unemployment claims and COVID-19 fraud schemes were not all the same. Some of the unemployment claims were cases of identity fraud, and Perry said she believes Oklahomans had their data stolen on the dark web.

Alfred Smith, a Florida resident, was charged with 30 months in prison after using stolen identities to obtain unemployment insurance benefits. After receiving debit cards from Oklahoma’s program, he withdrew the money from ATMs. He was ordered to pay more than $246,000 in restitution.

“It was easy to get somebody's name, Social Security number, and submit an unemployment claim through the Department of Labor's program,” Troester said. “In that their job was to get money out quickly to people unemployed because of the pandemic. There was again maybe not as much follow up or or as much verification on the front end as we wish there would have been.”

Cases involving economic crimes usually meet a high monetary threshold before prosecution, Troester said. The office has few resources and often chooses to pursue the larger cases. But for pandemic fraud, the office is not abiding by the same threshold.

Smith’s case was close to $250,000 in defrauded money, while another case with similar circumstances only reached about $27,000.

Of the 37 pandemic fraud cases filed in the Western District, 36 defendants have been convicted. Jones said it looks good for the attorney’s office to keep prosecuting pandemic fraud over other types of cases, especially when the outcomes are in their favor.

“Chasing wage fraud and more complex financial crimes takes a lot of resources and doesn't guarantee convictions, but COVID fraud and these types of cases are, in the grand scheme, are relatively easy and relatively likely to lead toward conviction,” Jones said.

Perry said pandemic fraud aligns with their priorities to protect federal programs in the white-collar division, despite activity being relatively low compared to larger states. Over a 3-month period this year, California charged 80 new defendants related to Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.

But even with lower numbers, Troester said those who steal from fellow taxpayers need to be apprehended, and the office will continue to pursue those cases, regardless of the case's nature or the amount involved, until the clock runs out.

“If people are nervous and worried because they have committed fraud, well, they should be nervous and worried because we're going to continue to look until that entire 10-year statute of limitations is run,” Troester said.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.