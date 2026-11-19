Earlier this month, Oklahoma regulators voted to approve a 3.55% rate increase for PSO residential customers.

The new percentage is significantly less than the originally proposed 15% . The company filed the case in January, citing electric grid upgrades, vegetation management and energy generation investments.

Beginning in December, PSO said a typical resident using 1,100 kilowatt-hours a month should see their monthly bill decrease by about $5.80 from what they pay today.

PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn said that while its base rate is increasing, tax and fuel-related credits and other adjustments will drag the monthly cost down.

“Those combined changes are why the total bill can decrease even though the base rate portion is increasing,” he said.

Still, residents won’t receive refunds for the monthly $11 they’ve paid since this summer. The commission’s order “changed how costs are allocated among customer classes, shifting more cost responsibility to residential customers and less to industrial customers,” Rahn said.

Industrial customers, which don’t include hyperscale data centers, will see refunds.

The utility company, along with the Attorney General’s office, AARP and the Corporation Commission’s public utility division, previously backed a settlement that would have further lowered costs. But the Commissioners voted on a different order, with Todd Hiett and Brian Bingman approving it and Kim David opposing it.

David presented a separate order that changed how wind and solar generation costs are allocated and included a transmission-related rider. But in a dissenting opinion , David writes she would have approved the PSO-backed settlement.

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