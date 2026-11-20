In July, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Oklahoma , Utah, Tennessee, Louisiana and Idaho are being considered for nuclear energy campuses. The DOE said states would also potentially host “advanced reactor deployment, power generation, advanced manufacturing and co‑located data centers.”

Six Oklahoma cities have expressed significant interest in hosting the campus, according to Jeff Starling, former state secretary of energy and environment. Starling, who now directs the Hamm Institute for American Energy, is part of a state nuclear energy working group.

“Those are the communities that we've really had the bulk of the discussions with at this point, just because we're trying to work on a quick DOE timeline,” he said.

Reporting from The Oklahoman shows that four of them are Alva, Elk City, Mangum and Altus. Starling told StateImpact other cities outside western Oklahoma have shown interest.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in October multiple states will be chosen to host the nuclear energy campuses.

While the DOE plans to narrow down selections before the end of the year, Congress will have to pass legislation to make the project a reality.

“DOE is committed to continuing this campus idea and this effort going forward,” Starling said. “The timeline just might change a little bit depending on what Congress does here in the next few weeks.”

In September, the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce met to examine current nuclear fuel policy and discuss the DOE’s lifecycle campus plans. Starling said while there is bipartisan support for nuclear energy, it’s unclear whether incoming lawmakers will pass legislation supporting the fuel cycle.

“There's a wide recognition that nuclear energy is an energy source of the future, and there's widespread support and understanding that for it to be an energy source in the future, you have to deal with the back end of the fuel cycle,” he said.

Oklahoma has never generated nuclear energy but once had several nuclear fuel processing plants owned by the Kerr-McGee Corporation. A uranium conversion facility in Vian , owned by the Sequoyah Fuels Corporation, shut down in 1993 after two plant accidents and environmental and safety violations.

Public perception of nuclear energy has changed over the last few decades. A 2025 survey from Pew Research Center found nearly 60% of U.S. adults are in favor of increasing nuclear energy generation.

But many still worry about how the technology could impact communities.

Representatives from environmental groups, including Honor the Earth and L.E.A.D. Agency, spoke out against the lifecycle campus project at a documentary screening and panel discussion in November.

Ashley Nicole Leitka, director of the Department of Sovereignty and Self-Determination at Honor the Earth, said the federal push for nuclear energy and data center development could threaten tribal sovereignty. Leitka is an enrolled member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe.

“It's really important to pay attention to the tribes,” she said. “Sovereignty is very powerful — it is a representation of what will happen to everybody else. And I think that's really important, especially with this conversation around nuclear [and] around the AI buildout.”

Oklahoma’s nuclear lifecycle campus application lists private companies Oklo , Deep Isolation and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions as partners. Deep Isolation, based in Texas, would store nuclear waste in deep geological formations. The company plans to line boreholes with steel and place welded-shut canisters of nuclear waste horizontally underground.

As of mid-November, the DOE says it’s still negotiating with states about the nuclear lifecycle campuses.