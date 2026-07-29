Oklahoma considered for nuclear energy ‘lifecycle innovation campus’

As early as 2027, a nuclear energy campus devoted to operations like fuel fabrication and recycling could come online in Oklahoma. The DOE aims to establish a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus in at least one state.

In a news release , the department said the campus would help “strengthen and modernize the nation’s full nuclear fuel cycle.” Other contenders for the facility are Utah, Tennessee, Louisiana and Idaho.

In addition to fuel fabrication and recycling, the nuclear energy hubs would support enrichment, waste disposal and potentially advanced reactor deployment, power generation, advanced manufacturing and co‑located data centers.

Oklahoma has never generated nuclear energy but once had several nuclear fuel processing plants owned by the Kerr-McGee Corporation. A uranium conversion facility in Vian owned by the Sequoyah Fuels Corporation shut down in 1993 after two plant accidents and environmental and safety violations.

The state’s application lists private companies Oklo , Deep Isolation and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions as potential partners. Deep Isolation is a nuclear energy disposal company with plans to use a deep borehole system for waste.

According to its website , the design would isolate nuclear waste in deep geological formations. A borehole would be drilled, then lined with steel. Canisters would be filled with nuclear waste and welded shut. The company says it plans to draw on oil and gas techniques for the system.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the release he was grateful for the consideration. The state applied for the project earlier this year.

“Today marks a new frontier—the chance to add nuclear to our energy abundance agenda,” he said. “This opportunity is an all hands on deck moment, and I look forward to working with communities across our state to make this campus a reality.

Stitt said the state is starting to work with communities to determine where a nuclear lifecycle campus could fit in.

The DOE estimates the nuclear energy campus could generate up to $10 billion in state and local tax revenue and create nearly 25,000 jobs.

Kuhika Gupta, a senior research fellow at the University of Oklahoma’s office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships, was part of the state’s nuclear energy study working group. She told StateImpact potential sites would likely be evaluated using technical and community-based considerations .

“That would include geologic and other site suitability criteria, along with an iterative community engagement process that would allow interested communities to learn about the project and, if they choose, volunteer to host one or more components of the campus,” she told StateImpact.

Gupta said the nuclear energy fuel facility could either be a single campus or have different components located across the state. The consideration is still in its early stages, and no specific locations have been identified.

Oklahoma completed a nuclear energy study earlier this year, which found no technical barriers to bringing nuclear energy. The study noted the state’s oil and gas, aerospace and manufacturing industries could transfer skills to a nuclear energy workforce.

—