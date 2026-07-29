Cyclosporiasis cases in Oklahoma continue to rise, surpassing 300

There have been more than 300 reported cases of cyclosporiasis in Oklahoma, according to the latest data from the state health department.

Cases of the intestinal illness, which is transmitted through contaminated food or water, have skyrocketed more than 440% in the last month. There were 56 reported cases of cyclosporiasis when state health officials first released information about the illness on July 14.

Of the state's total cases, 298 have been confirmed and five are probable, according to the State Department of Health's online dashboard updated every Tuesday. There have been 18 hospitalizations as a result of the illness, and no deaths have been reported.

Oklahoma is one of nine states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked to a recent cyclosporiasis outbreak, caused by iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms. The federal agency is still investigating other cyclosporiasis illnesses, unrelated to this outbreak, it said last week.

Nationally, the CDC reports 1,947 cases.

Cyclosporiasis case counts typically rise during the spring and summer months. Previous outbreaks have been linked to fresh produce contaminated by the Cyclospora parasite, including raspberries, basil, cilantro, snow peas and mesclun lettuce.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, loss of appetite and other gastrointestinal issues. Symptoms usually appear around one week after consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite.

The illness is not typically life-threatening, and antibiotics are available. People with healthy immune systems can expect to recover without treatment, according to the CDC, though symptoms can last from a few days up to a month or more.

To reduce risk of infection, the CDC recommends that people wash their hands before and after handling food, thoroughly wash produce and cook fruits and vegetables to at least 158 degrees.

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