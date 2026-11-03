Are modern conveniences making our lives worse?

From grocery delivery to mobile banking, technology promises to make our lives easier. But are these conveniences actually making our lives better?

In his new book, “Against Convenience,” journalist and former Here & Now managing producer Gabe Bullard argues that embracing more friction in everyday life could be good for us.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bullard about the hidden costs of convenience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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