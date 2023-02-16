An earlier curfew for minors could be coming to Oklahoma City's Bricktown

Young visitors to Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Entertainment District might have to call it a night a little bit earlier.

Under a proposal to the Oklahoma City Council, minors would need to clear out of Bricktown by 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The current curfew in the area is 11 p.m., and OKC’s city-wide curfew for anyone under 18 is 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., Saturday and Sunday.

The proposal comes after a recent incident in December, in which three people were shot outside Harkins Theatres in Bricktown. Two brothers — a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old — are facing charges in that shooting, which allegedly stemmed from a fight between the younger brother and another minor earlier in the evening.

Bricktown’s business association supports the curfew proposal, saying it will increase safety in the district.

“It’s important Bricktown continue to grow and thrive, and the proposed curfew will help us retain our spot as OKC’s top entertainment district,” said Bricktown Association Board Chair Chad Huntington. “Ensuring the safety of thousands of visitors every week is our top priority.”

City officials say they still hope young people will go to Bricktown, but will leave earlier.

“The proposal is in no way meant to discourage juveniles from enjoying all Bricktown has to offer,” Assistant City Manager Jason Ferbrache said in a news release.

The ordinance is due to have a public hearing before council on Feb. 23 and would be up for a full vote on March 14. It would go into effect immediately upon approval.

