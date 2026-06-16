Independence Day 2026 celebrations across the KGOU listening area

July 2nd, 2026 ~ 9:50 pm

Shawnee – Kickapoo Casino’s Annual Fireworks Show

Kickapoo Casino celebrates Independence Day with a festive fireworks display. Guests can enjoy the various gaming and dining activities Kickapoo Casino provides before finding a spot in the designated ‘park & watch’ area to view the show.

July 3rd, 2026 ~ 7:00 pm

Meeker – 3rd of July Independence Day Celebration

The Meeker Chamber of Commerce presents an early Independence Day celebration at Meeker Lake. Guests can enjoy a variety of games and vendor shops around the lake, as well as live music and a fireworks show nightcap.

July 3rd, 2026 ~ 10:00 pm

Shawnee – Fireworks Night at Firelake Casino

Firelake Casino presents its holiday fireworks show July 3rd at 10:00 pm. Guests can enjoy a brilliant display while watching from the casino and/or the nearby Shawnee Outdoors location.

July 3rd, 2026 ~ 8:30 pm

Blanchard - Blanchard’s Independence Celebration

Blanchard's Independence Celebration celebrates the Fourth of July with a performance by the Oklahoma City Symphonic Band, local vendors, helicopter rides, and military honors. The evening concludes with a fireworks display at dusk.

July 3rd, 2026 ~ 8:30 pm

OKC (Scissortail Park) - OKC Philharmonic Presents - Red, White, & Boom!

Red, White & Boom at Scissortail Park combines live orchestral music with an Independence Day celebration in downtown OKC. Presented by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra, the concert program features “American classics, fan favorites and stirring patriotic anthems.” The evening concludes with a fireworks display.

July 3rd, 2026 ~ 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm (also on the 4th)

Yukon - Freedom Fest

Yukon’s Freedom Fest celebrates Independence Day with two days (the 3rd and 4th) of live outdoor concerts, food trucks, and a variety of attractions for children and families throughout the celebration. Both evenings conclude with a fireworks display.

July 3rd, 2026 ~ July 4th, 2026

OKC (Frontier City) - Star-Spangled Nights

Frontier City celebrates Independence Day with two days (the 3rd and 4th) of holiday-themed activities. The event combines nighttime fireworks displays with amusement park attractions and seasonal food offerings.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 6:00 am

Ada - 2026 4th of July Fireball Classic

The Fireball Classic Memorial Race returns to Wintersmith Park in Ada for Independence Day. The event features a 10K run, 5K run, family fun run and walk, and the Fastest Kid in Town race. Proceeds from the event support Back to School Basics for Ada-area students.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 8:00 am

Norman - Firecracker 5k & 1-mile Fun Run

Oklahoma Race Company hosts its 6th annual Firecracker 5k and 1-mile Fun Run. This athletic event lets you start your day right while showing your patriotic spirit. Racers will receive various swag when they run at Legacy Park, and a portion of all proceeds goes to Meals on Wheels.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 9:00 am

Nichols Hills - Ann Taylor Fourth of July Parade

This festive gathering offers the community an early start to the holiday at Kite Park. The Nichols Hills band leads the way down the parade route. Those on decorated bikes, in costumes, and in possession of antique cars are encouraged to join in the celebration.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 10:00 am - 10:00 pm (also on the 3rd)

Yukon - Freedom Fest

Yukon’s Freedom Fest celebrates Independence Day with two days (the 3rd and 4th) of live outdoor concerts, food trucks, and a variety of attractions for children and families throughout the celebration. Both evenings conclude with a fireworks display.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 10:00 am | Fireworks at 9:55 pm

Bethany - Bethany Boom & Block Party

Bethany Boom commemorates America’s 250th anniversary and the Route 66 Centennial with a morning parade along Route 66 in Bethany. Afterwards, the Bethany Block Party offers a full day of family-friendly Independence Day festivities including local vendors, food, games, and live entertainment. The day's activities conclude with a fireworks display.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Woodward - Home of the Brave Festival

Home of the Brave Fest features a full day of family-friendly entertainment, live music, and community activities. The festival offers a variety of attractions and outdoor experiences for attendees throughout the day. The celebration concludes with a fireworks display at dusk.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Norman – Red, White, and Blue Swim

Westwood Aquatic Center celebrates the 4th of July with its Red, White, and Blue Swim. This aquatic event is fun for the whole family, providing a cookout and concession stand to refuel after hours of water-based fun.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 12:00 pm

Buffalo – Celebration in the Park

Buffalo hosts its annual Celebration in the Park this 4th. The event promises a carnival atmosphere that starts early and continues long after dark, providing entertainment all throughout the day. Guests can expect music, games, a softball tournament, and a fireworks shoe to end the night.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Seminole - 4th of July Bingo and Block Party

The Happy Birthday America Block Party in Seminole celebrates Independence Day with inflatables, live music, food vendors, a chili cook-off, and more. Designed for all ages, the celebration offers a festive atmosphere for everyone.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Moore - Celebration In the Heartland

The city of Moore invites Independence Day revelers to Celebration in the Heartland at Buck Thomas Park. Enjoy food trucks, local vendors, and activities for all ages. The evening concludes with a spectacular fireworks grand finale beginning around 9:45 p.m

July 4th, 2026 ~ 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Kingfisher - Red White & Boom

Kingfisher’s Red, White and Boom Fest celebrates Independence Day with a downtown parade led by local veterans and community leaders, along with games, train rides, and food vendors at Kingfisher Park with a fireworks display at dusk.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Norman - Norman Fourth Fest

FourthFest in Reaves Park celebrates America’s 250th birthday with a full day of family-friendly entertainment in Norman. The event features live music, bounce houses, and giveaways. FourthFest brings the community together for an evening of patriotic festivities and summer fun this July.

* At 8pm, KGOU will provide an audio simulcast of event, with music from headliners Cody Canada & the Departed followed by a time-synced soundtrack to the city’s fireworks display.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 5:00 pm

Nichols Hills – Evening Celebration

Kite Park serves as the evening site for more family-friendly fun from 5:00 pm to 9:45 pm. Attractions include face painting, inflatables, yard games, live music from local band Mountain Smoke, and more. The night ends with a drone show after sunset.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 5:00 pm

Piedmont – Piedmont Freedom Fest

The City of Piedmont hosts its annual Freedom Fest beginning at 5:00 pm on the 4th. Guests can enjoy food trucks, carnival rides, and family-friendly contests. Freedom Fest also includes a 6:00 pm parade.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Choctaw - Independence Day Celebration

The Independence Day Celebration in Choctaw brings the community together for an evening of patriotic festivities at Choctaw Creek Park. The event features live music, local vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. The celebration concludes with a fireworks display.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Midwest City - Tribute to Liberty

Tribute to Liberty in Midwest City celebrates Independence Day with an evening of live entertainment, food, and community celebration at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park. The event concludes with a fireworks display after dark.

July 4th, 2026 ~ 9:30 pm

Shawnee - Grand Casino Fireworks Show

Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee celebrates Independence Day with a concert by Shiloh Steel alongside a firework display. Guests can also enjoy the resort's gaming, dining, and entertainment offerings throughout the evening.

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