Oklahoma City Council chooses Matt Goad’s “One Voice, One OKC” as Continental Coliseum art piece

Matt Goad has been a graphic designer in the OKC Metro for over thirty years. Now, he’s working on his fourth public arts commission, this time bringing his talents to the upcoming Continental Coliseum.

Goad’s work takes inspiration from midcentury illustrations and comics, while also drawing on modernist influences such as Picasso and Chagall.

“I say I wear my inspirations on my sleeve,” Goad said, “These are influences that I still carry today, and you can still see some of them in my work.”

Thirty artists from around the globe submitted applications for the Coliseum’s art, eventually narrowing down to just four finalists. Of these submissions, Matt Goad’s piece entitled “One Voice, One OKC” was eventually chosen.

“Then from there, the selection committee picks the proposal they think best solves the problem…” Goad said, “...The one they like the most, basically.”

Goad’s submission deals with sound and voice, bringing together different elements of design and architecture to capture the essence of Oklahoma City. The piece is dominated by blues, tying into both the colors of the coliseum itself and the brand of the OKC Thunder.

“The city really is the people, and it's the voice of the people speaking of one at this arena,” Goad said, “I wanted something that really was one with the entire environment… I want it to be the coolest floor on earth.”

Goad wants the arena to be a positive experience for all visitors, describing it as a "temple for gathering in Oklahoma City.” The Continental Coliseum is scheduled to finish construction in 2028, and will serve as the future home of the Thunder.

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