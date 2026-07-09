Jack WaltersStudent Host/Reporter
Jack Walters reports on various aspects of local news for KGOU. He is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of Oklahoma.
Jack has previously produced work for The OU Daily, focusing on local music and business and using his knowledge as a Norman native.
Jack likes to spend his free time with friends. When on his own, he enjoys reading fantasy novels and relaxing.
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Information on how cities in the metro are helping with the clean-up following severe storms on July 4.