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Jack Walters

Jack Walters

Student Host/Reporter

Jack Walters reports on various aspects of local news for KGOU. He is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in advertising from the University of Oklahoma.

Jack has previously produced work for The OU Daily, focusing on local music and business and using his knowledge as a Norman native.

Jack likes to spend his free time with friends. When on his own, he enjoys reading fantasy novels and relaxing.