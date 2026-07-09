OKC metro area storm cleanup plans, protocols

On the evening of July 4th, a severe storm system brought winds as strong as 92 mph, impacting parts of central Oklahoma, including the greater Oklahoma City metro.

Damaging straight-line winds caused uprooted trees, debris-covered roads, and downed powerlines leaving thousands without electricity.

Here’s some information on how cities in the metro are helping with the clean-up:

Debris pick-up by the city runs July 9 - 23 for Wards 2, 3, 4, 8, and July 23 - Aug. 6 for Wards 1, 5, 6, 7.

- 23 for Wards 2, 3, 4, 8, and July 23 - Aug. 6 for Wards 1, 5, 6, 7. Burning is allowed on Burn Days with a Burn Permit.

Debris should be placed in public right-of-way spaces for removal.

Commercial, industrial and institutional properties are not eligible for city debris removal, only residential.

Vegetative and construction debris should be separated, with vegetative material cut in 12’ lengths or shorter and stacked in piles.

Only items generated or damaged by the July 4th storm are eligible for debris pickup.

** The city's delayed Fourth Fest 250 fireworks finale is now slated for 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at Reaves Park (2501 S. Jenkins).

Debris can be collected via normal quarterly bulk waste protocols. Certain waste materials can be brought to the Midwest City Compost Facility for free (with proof of residency), or East Oak Landfill.

Residential solid waste customers who experienced tree and limb damage during the July 4th severe weather event are asked to set their debris at the curb so it can be collected during their next regular bulky waste day in July.

Chickasha will observe their normal bulky waste handling procedures.

Residents should make arrangements to handle debris on their own property. The City is not able to begin citywide debris pickup. Residents can obtain a burn permit from the fire department. The next bulky trash pick-up is scheduled for Aug. 10, in which brush must be cut into 4-foot lengths, tied and bundled. Other restrictions apply.

All Oklahoma residents are encouraged to submit storm damage to https://damage.ok.gov