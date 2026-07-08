Oklahoma attorney general sues second insurance company for claims practices

For the second time in less than a month, Oklahoma’s attorney general has sued an insurance company for allegedly denying or minimizing payments for valid hail and wind damage claims.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Tuesday sued Allstate Insurance Co. in Cleveland County District Court after filing a similar suit there on June 26 against State Farm.

The suit alleges Allstate used a disaster payment mitigation scheme to reduce or deny claim payments by secretly substituting “restrictive, extra-contractual standards.”

“This lawsuit is about protecting Oklahoma homeowners and holding insurance companies accountable when they fail to honor the promises they make to policyholders,” Drummond said in a statement. “Consumers pay their premiums expecting their insurance company to be there when disaster strikes.

“When insurers put profits ahead of policyholders, it’s hardworking families and individuals who ultimately pay the price.”

Allstate did not respond to a request for comment by publication.

In 2025, the company held slightly more than 8% of Oklahoma’s market share of property and casualty insurance, according to the lawsuit.

The injuries sustained are widespread and can’t adequately be addressed by individual lawsuits, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges violations of the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act, the Oklahoma Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, civil conspiracy and unjust enrichment.

It seeks to prohibit future such conduct, restitution, civil penalties and attorney fees.

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