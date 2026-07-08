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City of Norman swears in new, returning council members

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:53 AM CDT
City of Norman Municipal Complex
Hannah France
/
KGOU
City of Norman Municipal Complex

The City of Norman administered oaths of office to four city council members on Tuesday evening. Half were newcomers to their seats.

Jacy Deck and Kyle Steele were sworn in as the new city council members for Ward 2 and Ward 6, respectively.

In February, Deck won her race against Russell Rice and Stephanie Adams to replace incumbent Matthew Peacock, who did not seek reelection.

Steele unseated Joshua Hinkle.

Incumbent Ward 4 and Ward 8 council members, Helen Grant and Scott Dixon, also took the oath of office.

Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman spoke of the new makeup of the council.

"There are nine of us sitting up here and almost all of us are brand new to this council since just one year ago when I took the oath of office to become mayor," he said.

The new council will meet for its first full meeting next Tuesday.
Tags
Politics and Government Norman city council
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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