City of Norman swears in new, returning council members

Jacy Deck and Kyle Steele were sworn in as the new city council members for Ward 2 and Ward 6, respectively.

In February, Deck won her race against Russell Rice and Stephanie Adams to replace incumbent Matthew Peacock, who did not seek reelection.

Steele unseated Joshua Hinkle.

Incumbent Ward 4 and Ward 8 council members, Helen Grant and Scott Dixon, also took the oath of office.

Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman spoke of the new makeup of the council.

"There are nine of us sitting up here and almost all of us are brand new to this council since just one year ago when I took the oath of office to become mayor," he said.

The new council will meet for its first full meeting next Tuesday.

