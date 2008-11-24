© 2022 KGOU
Business and Economy

Niall Ferguson On The Crucial 'Ascent Of Money'

Published November 24, 2008 at 10:51 AM CST

In his new book The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World, historian Niall Ferguson argues that money is the "root of most human progress." He traces money's evolution from Mesopotamia to modern microfinance.

"Perhaps," Ferguson writes, "it will be a financial crisis that signals the twilight of American global primacy."

Ferguson is a history professor at Harvard University and a senior fellow of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. His recent books include The War of the World, Colossus, and Empire.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

