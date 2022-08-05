© 2022 KGOU
Business and Economy

Sales tax holiday weekend arrives as Oklahoma gets ready to go back to school

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published August 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
2022-08-04 09_07_09-Window.jpg
Greg Rosenke
/
Unsplash

Back to school season means it’s time for an annual tradition: Oklahoma’s sales tax holiday.

The first weekend in August is a sales tax holiday in Oklahoma.

That means people can buy an article of clothing under $100 and have any state or local sales taxes waived Friday through Sunday (Aug. 5-7)

Sales tax holidays are popular across the country, and proponents say they provide relief for working families as they gear up for the school year.

But critics argue the holidays often only benefit wealthier people because those with more flexible incomes are more likely to adjust their spending habits and buy clothing on the holiday weekend. The Oklahoma Policy Institute estimates the sales tax holiday weekend costs the state about $7 million.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Business and Economy sales tax
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
