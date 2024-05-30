Dollar Tree closes Marietta distribution center, assesses options after tornado

A Dollar Tree distribution center in southern Oklahoma will close — at least temporarily — a company spokesperson said in an email.

This comes after tornadoes plowed through Oklahoma on April 27, including an EF-4 tornado near Marietta which hit the one-million-square-foot distribution center.

“Given the facility cannot be reopened in the foreseeable future, we met with our DC team recently to share the incredibly difficult news that the warehouse will close at this time,” the spokesperson said in the email.

About 450 people are employed at the site, and the company spokesperson wrote that employees will receive pay continuation through June 22, along with severance packages, benefits, and access to Emotional Wellbeing Solutions resources.

“While we hope to have a Distribution Center to welcome associates back to in the future, we are still assessing our go-forward options,” the spokesperson said in an email. “As proud members of the Marietta community for more than 20 years, this region remains extremely important to the Dollar Tree family and to our broader supply chain network.”

Three days after a tornado struck the center, officials of the discount store chain said in a press release, no one was injured at the facility in the storm.

A series of tornadoes left a path of damage, hundreds injured and four dead when it ripped through Oklahoma all the way from Marietta to Sulphur to Holdenville.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.