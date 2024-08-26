Oklahoma's tax cut on groceries starts this week. What qualifies?

Oklahoma's sales tax on groceries is coming to an end this week.

Starting Aug. 29, the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries will be eliminated, following the signing of the bill by Gov. Kevin Stitt in February.

The tax cut is estimated to save the average Oklahoman about $104 per year.

Following Aug. 29, you shouldn’t be charged the state sales tax on most grocery items. However, you might want to double-check your receipt.

"Merchants are responsible for making the necessary adjustments to make sure the appropriate tax is applied," said Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. "So, consumers are going to have to look at their receipts to be certain that is the case."

Although the state's portion of sales tax will be eliminated on most items in your grocery store, local governments can still charge sales tax. For example, Oklahoma City's sales tax is 4.125%.

Foods that qualify for state tax exemption

Fresh produce (including pre-cut and packaged produce)

Canned fruits and vegetables

Meat and meat products (raw, frozen, cured, canned or dehydrated)

Bread

Baking ingredients

Cereal

Eggs

Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Pastas

Peanut butter

Jellies, jams, marmalades and preserves

Salad dressings

Soups (packaged, canned or frozen)

Snack foods (chips, crackers, pretzels)

Baby food

Frozen entrées

Bottled water

Energy drinks

Soft drinks

Coffee and tea (not in a reusable cup)



Foods where state tax will still apply

Deli sandwiches prepared by the retailer

Hot soups

Hot rotisserie chicken

Pre-heated convenience store food

Sushi made by the seller

Heated cooked shrimp

Alcoholic beverages

Dietary supplements

Restaurant takeout and delivery

Food prepared at a movie theater or concession stands

View the full product list here from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

