U.S. and Chinese officials meet for the first time since tariffs took effect

Officials from the United States and China are meeting in Switzerland this weekend for the first talks since the Trump administration jacked up tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% and China responded with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods last month. The trade war is having an economic impact on both countries and around the world.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with China expert Elizabeth Economy about the trade war and the strategy in these talks. She is a senior advisor for China in the Commerce Department during the Biden administration and is currently a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

