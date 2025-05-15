Software glitch inadvertently cancels thousands of Oklahoma marijuana business licenses

Thousands of medical marijuana business owners in Oklahoma received notices their business licenses were cancelled Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it is aware of a software glitch that cancelled thousands of business licenses overnight.

The agency also says it's working with its third party licensing vendor, Thentia, to figure out what caused the glitch.

OMMA clarified businesses that received the notification can continue operations as usual.

Just two days earlier, the agency made a scam alert about individuals claiming to be OMMA agents calling licensed medical marijuana businesses to demand $5,000 or more to pay for supposed fines or violations.

The agency stated it would never call businesses and ask them to wire money.