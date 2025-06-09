Industrial park powered by behind-the-meter solar announced for Chickasha

Chickasha will soon be home to a new industrial park powered by its own solar farm. Gov. Kevin Stitt says it will be the city's largest-ever private investment.

It's spearheaded by local businessman Chet Hitt, who's been responsible for several commercial projects in Chickasha. Earlier this year, Stitt appointed Hitt to the board of regents at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO).

An announcement from the governor's office says the investment could create thousands of jobs and infuse $3.5 billion into Chickasha's economy.

The industrial park is also an early application of a new Oklahoma law that allows businesses to generate their own power "behind the meter." That's a joint venture between solar company Lightfield Energy and a capital firm run by Stitt's former chief of staff Bond Payne.

"With this industrial park and innovative energy partnership, we are creating the infrastructure and environment to continue to attract businesses here and signaling to the world that Oklahoma is the best state for business," Stitt said in a statement.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to questions about whether the project will receive any state incentives or tax breaks. It's also unclear what industries the park will house.

