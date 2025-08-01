Oklahoma’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off Friday

Oklahoma’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through the weekend.

Clothing and shoes under $100 are exempt from taxes during the annual three-day event.

The state reimburses cities and counties for lost revenue.

Last session, Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, introduced a bill that would add sportswear and school items like art supplies, instructional materials and computer items to the list.

But Senate Bill 231 did not advance.

The overall impact on state revenue if more items were added to the tax-exempt list was unknown, but would cost at least $12.6 million, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

According to the Tax Foundation, 19 states have held or will hold sales tax holidays in 2025.

Oklahoma’s back-to-school sales tax holiday was created in 2007.

