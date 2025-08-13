© 2025 KGOU
Economist Daron Acemoglu on why strong, trusted institutions bring economic and political stability 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT
Economist Daron Acemoglu, 2024 Nobel prize winner in Economics, speaks to the media during a conference in Athens , Greece, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Economist Daron Acemoglu, 2024 Nobel prize winner in Economics, speaks to the media during a conference in Athens , Greece, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Daron Acemoglu is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a 2024 Nobel Laureate in economics. He has researched how successful nations rely on strong, reliable institutions.

He and co-author James Robinson wrote about the subject in their 2012 book “Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty.” Acemoglu speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about why the undermining of institutions and experts could lead to economic instability in the country.

Business and Economy
Here & Now Newsroom
