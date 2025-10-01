© 2025 KGOU
Oklahoma Starbucks workers, supporters join national picket for union contract

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM CDT
Starbucks Workers United workers and supporters picket outside the Starbuck location on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Starbucks Workers United workers and supporters picket outside the Starbuck location on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City.

Union Starbucks workers across the country are preparing to strike in response to what they say is the coffee company’s refusal to negotiate in good faith.

Union workers and supporters in Oklahoma City participated in a national wave of pickets on Wednesday morning.

Picketers gathered outside the Starbucks location on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City holding signs that said “just practicing for a just contract” and “no contract, no coffee.”

Local Starbucks Workers United organizer Collin Pollitt said workers are not striking just yet, but they’re hoping to send a message to the company.

“This is a warning. It’s a national week of action. The time is now to settle a fair contract and resolve hundreds of unfair labor practices,” Pollitt said.

A press release from Starbucks Workers United said Oklahoma City was joining 35 other cities in action to "escalate contract demands."

This follows Starbucks closing hundreds of locations and laying off hundreds more employees across the country, including several in Oklahoma.

Business and Economy labor movementStarbucks
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
See stories by Hannah France
