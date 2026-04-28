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Millions of homes in the U.S. are uninsured. NPR wants to hear your story

NPR | By Michael Copley
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:23 AM CDT
This aerial view shows residential lots cleared after homes were destroyed in the January 2025 Eaton Fire beside homes that are still standing in Altadena, Calif.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
This aerial view shows residential lots cleared after homes were destroyed in the January 2025 Eaton Fire beside homes that are still standing in Altadena, Calif.

Even as homeowners face more extreme weather like recent wildfires, floods and tornadoes, millions of them are foregoing home insurance, often due to soaring costs.

When homeowners lack adequate coverage, families and entire communities are exposed to profound financial risks as disasters strike.

NPR wants to hear about your experiences with home insurance companies, as well as the decisions you're making about coverage as premiums rise.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have. We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

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Michael Copley
Michael Copley is a correspondent on NPR's Climate Desk. He covers what corporations are and are not doing in response to climate change, and how they're being impacted by rising temperatures.
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