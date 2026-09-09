Polyester has become a bad word. Is the material that easy to abandon?
Shoppers, especially among Gen Z, are becoming more conscious about the kinds of fabrics they buy and are increasingly moving away from polyester. But the ubiquitous fabric might be a lot easier to denounce than to actually stop wearing.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with writer Hannah Marriott about the long love-hate relationship consumers have with synthetic fabrics and whether the alternatives are actually better.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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