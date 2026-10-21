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Netflix is still on top, but faces headwinds

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

Netflix’s shares tanked 42% over the last 12 months after hitting an all-time high last summer. Last week, the streaming service cut about 1,000 employees, or roughly 6% of its workforce, the company’s biggest round of layoffs in four years.

Netflix remains profitable and has more than 325 million global subscribers. It’s still the most popular platform for on-demand film and television, but Amazon Prime Video may be closing the gap.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Puck’s Matt Belloni about why Netflix is floundering.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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