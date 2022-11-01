How has salary transparency affected you? We want to hear your story

New York city is joining a handful of states that have passed salary transparency laws. The laws are meant to make pay more equitable, but business owners delayed their enactment in New York, saying they would be fraught, especially at a time when it is difficult to find workers and pay has been rising for new hires.

Employers and workers alike may find it both empowering and emotionally jarring to unmask this information.

Now, we want to hear from you. How has the salary transparency affected you? Do you see change as a positive or negative?

