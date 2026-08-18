2026 Arcadia Blues Festival

The Arcadia Blues Festival is one of Oklahoma's longest running blues music festivals.

Held at Arcadia Municipal Park, 500 W. 2nd St., in the small town of Arcadia, Oklahoma, on historic Route 66, just a few miles NorthEast of Edmond, Oklahoma, and just minutes away from Oklahoma City, the Arcadia Blues Festival features some of the best authentic national and regional blues talent.

This is a family oriented event for blues lovers of all ages. This year's blues festival will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2026.

This year's artists include the Tap Band (feat. Coolio High & De'vin Lewis) and headliners Garrett 'Big G' Jacobson & Chanda Graham together.

Bring your blankets or your lawn chairs and sit out under the stars in the rolling Oklahoma flatlands and enjoy some of the finest blues this part of the country has to offer. There is a variety of food & drinks available from vendors at the festival. Festival grounds open at 6pm. Admission to the festival is only $15.00