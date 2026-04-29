2026 Arcadia Lake BioBlitz

BioBlitz is an event in which scientists, volunteers, and members of the community work together to find, identify, and document as many species as possible in a specific location for a set amount of time. This creates a snapshot of the biodiversity in the area, provides vital data that can be used for research, and helps connect people with nature through citizen-science! BioBlitz is for EVERYONE!!! Bring your friends (real or imaginary!), bring your family, bring your neighbors. Scientists and curious learners of all ages and experience levels are welcome and encouraged to join.

This 24-hour event will have activities taking place in multiple locations around Arcadia Lake, but BioBlitz Headquarters will be near Spring Creek Park.

Registration is encouraged, and you do not need to stay for all activities. Hikes, walks, and activities are free. Camping has a fee of $8 per person.

Information about the event, registration, a current schedule of BioBlitz activities, and a map can be found on our website.