Edmond Urban Forestry is excited to host the 2026 Parks for Pollinators Photo Contest! There will be great prizes, including passes to Science Museum Oklahoma, passes to the OKC Zoo, an opportunity to go to PhotoCon this fall, and a free 8x10 photo print for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place from Bedford Camera & Video. We can't wait to see the images of plants and pollinators you all share. This is part of the Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz lasting through the month of September. Contest rules are detailed in our online catalog.