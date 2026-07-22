2026 Softball International Cup

The USA Softball International Cup returns to Oklahoma City from July 30 through August 3 after a six-year hiatus. Formerly known as the World Cup of Softball, the tournament will bring together top international teams for multiple matchups each day. Since its debut in 2005, Team USA has dominated the competition with an 83–7 all-time record, winning 11 of the 14 tournaments, while Japan has claimed the remaining three titles. The event showcases some of the world’s best softball talent and continues OKC’s tradition as a destination for international softball competition.