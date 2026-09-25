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2026 Talequah Trunk or Treat

2026 Talequah Trunk or Treat

The sixth annual City of Tahlequah Trunk or Treat, presented by Xpress Stop, is Friday, October 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthis Brennan Family Sports Complex. The free, family-friendly event will feature trick-or-treating, decorated vehicles, music and Halloween activities. Organizations, businesses, churches, families and community groups can also register to host a trunk and hand out treats.

Anthis Brennan Sports Complex
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Anthis Brennan Sports Complex
1046 W Allen Rd
Talequah, Oklahoma 74464
(918) 456-3761
https://tahlequahsportscomplex.com/