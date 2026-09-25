2026 Talequah Trunk or Treat
2026 Talequah Trunk or Treat
The sixth annual City of Tahlequah Trunk or Treat, presented by Xpress Stop, is Friday, October 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthis Brennan Family Sports Complex. The free, family-friendly event will feature trick-or-treating, decorated vehicles, music and Halloween activities. Organizations, businesses, churches, families and community groups can also register to host a trunk and hand out treats.
Anthis Brennan Sports Complex
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Anthis Brennan Sports Complex
1046 W Allen RdTalequah, Oklahoma 74464
(918) 456-3761