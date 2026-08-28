Join us for the 27th Annual Plaza District Festival!

The festival coincides with 11th Annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo and highlights a wide array of Oklahoma-based performing artists, visual artists, a Kids' Area with free activities for kids of all ages, and over 60 award-winning local businesses.

The festival is open to the public and draws over 30k festival-goers from across the region in one single day. Mark your calendar now and join us on Saturday, September 26th!