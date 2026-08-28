27th Annual Plaza District Festival
27th Annual Plaza District Festival
Join us for the 27th Annual Plaza District Festival!
The festival coincides with 11th Annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo and highlights a wide array of Oklahoma-based performing artists, visual artists, a Kids' Area with free activities for kids of all ages, and over 60 award-winning local businesses.
The festival is open to the public and draws over 30k festival-goers from across the region in one single day. Mark your calendar now and join us on Saturday, September 26th!
Plaza District
Free
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Plaza District Association
4055785718
info@plazadistrict.org
Plaza District
1715B NW 16th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
4055785718
info@plazadistrict.org