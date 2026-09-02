28th Annual AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City

Join us for the 28th Annual AIDS Walk OKC on Sunday, October 4, 2026 from noon to 2pm at the Myriad Gardens Bandshell and Great Lawn. Enjoy entertainment, community, awards, and a one-mile walk while helping raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and supporting local organizations providing HIV/AIDS care, services, and education.

This year's theme is Alive to tHrIVe, celebrating how far we've come with testing, treatment, and care. Together, we can Walk to celebrate our accomplishments while remembering where we came from.