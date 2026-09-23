30th Annual Ability Connection-Oklahoma Golf Tourament

For a great time, golfing in sun, you can help my longtime favorite Oklahoma charity support their mission: Advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

30th Annual Golf Tournament

In memory of Joe LeBarre Saturday, September 26, 2026

Shotgun start 8:30 a.m. Registration check-in starts at 7:00 a.m.

2-PERSON TEAMS Three flights: Prizes to the top team in each flight!!

(7-stroke difference) (1-6 Best Ball) (7-12 Scramble) (13-18 Alternate Shot)

Entry Fee before September 4th - $130.00 per person after that $150.00

Hot Dogs ~ Chips ~ Gerald’s Donuts ~ Beverages ~ Prizes ~ Drawings

Field limited to the first 100 players Each team cards other team

Location: Brent Bruehl Memorial Golf Course 1400 Chandler Park Rd Purcell, OK

Mike Gowens, Head Pro

