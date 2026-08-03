41st Arcadia Festival & Rodeo

The 41st Annual Arcadia Festival & Rodeo returns Labor Day weekend with two days of live entertainment, community events, and rodeo action. Festivities begin Friday with a Rhythm & Blues Festival at 7 p.m., followed by a Youth Block Party on Main Street at 9 p.m. Saturday's schedule starts with the annual Arcadia Festival Parade at 3 p.m., followed by live music, line dancing, and an open mic from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The weekend concludes with the Arcadia Rodeo at 8 p.m., featuring bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, mutton bustin', and other traditional rodeo competitions. Visitors can also enjoy food vendors, family activities, and a celebration of Western heritage throughout the weekend.