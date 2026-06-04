4th of July Fireball Classic
4th of July Fireball Classic
Celebrate Independence Day with one of Ada’s favorite traditions at Wintersmith Park! The Ada Sunrise Rotary Fireball Classic Memorial Race brings together runners, walkers, families, and community supporters for a fun and energetic start to the holiday.
Whether you're chasing a personal best, enjoying a walk with friends, or cheering on the young runners, the Fireball Classic is a great way to kick off your July 4th celebration.
Wintersmith Park
$25 - $45
06:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ada Sunrise Rotary Club
580-559-5640
cpappas25@gmail.com
Wintersmith Park
1800 S Scenic Dr.Ada, Oklahoma 74820
580-559-5640
cpappas25@gmail.com