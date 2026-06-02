6th Annual Norman Juneteenth Festival

The City of Norman's annual Juneteenth festival will be Friday, June 19th at 6 pm. This family-friendly celebration will feature live entertainment, vendors, educational opportunities, fireworks and more. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food trucks while perusing the Youth Art Show or watching the annual Domino Tournament, all while learning about the rich history of this important holiday.

The theme of this years festival is "“Celebrating the Freedom & Resilience of African Americans Then, Now & Forever."