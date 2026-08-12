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A&W Brewer Live at the McSwain Theatre

A&W Brewer Live at the McSwain Theatre

Husband-and-wife duo Alyssa and Wayne Brewer bring classic country soul and charm to the McSwain Theatre stage with a tribute to classic country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

McSwain Theatre
Premium - $42 Floor - $34 Balcony - $28
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
https://mcswaintheatre.com/
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main Street
Ada, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com
https://mcswaintheatre.com/