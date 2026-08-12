A&W Brewer Live at the McSwain Theatre
A&W Brewer Live at the McSwain Theatre
Husband-and-wife duo Alyssa and Wayne Brewer bring classic country soul and charm to the McSwain Theatre stage with a tribute to classic country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
McSwain Theatre
Premium - $42 Floor - $34 Balcony - $28
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main StreetAda, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com