A Drag Queen Christmas
A Drag Queen Christmas
A Drag Queen Christmas is a dazzling celebration that showcases the vibrant artistry and talent of drag performers from across the nation. This annual spectacle features a star-studded lineup of renowned drag queens who come together to deliver a night filled with festive performances, extravagant costumes, and unforgettable entertainment.
Catch this event LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on November 30th!
The Criterion
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
A Drag Queen Christmas