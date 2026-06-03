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A Drag Queen Christmas

A Drag Queen Christmas

A Drag Queen Christmas is a dazzling celebration that showcases the vibrant artistry and talent of drag performers from across the nation. This annual spectacle features a star-studded lineup of renowned drag queens who come together to deliver a night filled with festive performances, extravagant costumes, and unforgettable entertainment.

Catch this event LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on November 30th!

The Criterion
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
www.criterionokc.com

Artist Group Info

A Drag Queen Christmas
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
criterionokc.com