Air Supply Concert on July 18 at WinStar!

From Melbourne, Australia, legendary soft rock duo Air Supply continues to make musical history more than 50 years after first taking the stage. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, five consecutive Top Five singles, and a brand-new studio album, A Matter of Time—their first in 15 years—the iconic pair remains as relevant as ever. Riding a banner year filled with global tour dates, a forthcoming biopic, and an impending Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Air Supply’s timeless love songs continue to captivate audiences across generations.

Continuing a legacy of unparalleled live performances, Air Supply will take the stage at Lucas Oil Live on July 18. Don’t miss your chance to catch one of the most recognized names in the world of romantic rock music.

Doors open 1.5 hours prior to showtime.