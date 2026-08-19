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America the Beautiful: Celebrating Our Veterans

America the Beautiful: Celebrating Our Veterans

Honor America's veterans in a stirring afternoon of patriotic music with the Norman Philharmonic and Chorus as we celebrate service, sacrifice, and national pride through timeless songs of remembrance and unity.

McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$20 adults; $10 studentss
03:00 PM - 04:20 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Philharmonic
normanokphil@gmail.com
https://www.normanphil.com/
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University Blvd
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484
https://mcfarlinumc.org/