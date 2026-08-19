America the Beautiful: Celebrating Our Veterans
America the Beautiful: Celebrating Our Veterans
Honor America's veterans in a stirring afternoon of patriotic music with the Norman Philharmonic and Chorus as we celebrate service, sacrifice, and national pride through timeless songs of remembrance and unity.
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$20 adults; $10 studentss
03:00 PM - 04:20 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Philharmonic
normanokphil@gmail.com
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University BlvdNorman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484