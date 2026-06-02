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amshot's exhibITion: Bookish Birdwatching

amshot's exhibITion: Bookish Birdwatching

Amshot’s art opening, exhibition: Bookish Birdwatching, featuring new works by Norman-based artist Erin Gericke Thomas, will take place at amshot, 1300 N Broadway Dr. in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, June 25, from 5pm to 8pm. The art opening is all-ages and free to attend. A suggested $5 donation benefits the American Pigeon Museum & Library, as does 10 percent of all art sales. ExhibITion: Bookish Birdwatching is sponsored by Lazy Circles Brewing and Kaseya. For more information, visit amshot.com/exhibition.

amshot
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Erin Gericke Thomas
amshot
428 Dean A. McGee Ave.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 418-6282
https://amshot.com