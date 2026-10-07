Amshot's Exhibition: Just Scribblin’

Amshot’s art opening, exhibition: Just Scribblin’, featuring artwork by Oklahoma City-based multidisciplinary artist Ashton Letton, will take place at amshot, 1300 N Broadway Dr. in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, October 29, from 5pm to 8pm. The art opening is all-ages and free to attend. A suggested $5 donation benefits Curbside Enterprises, as does 10 percent of all art sales. ExhibITion: Just Scribblin’ is sponsored by Magellan Executive Partners. For more information, visit amshot.com/exhibition.