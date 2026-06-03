Amy Grant is a celebrated singer-songwriter known for her impactful contributions to contemporary Christian music and pop. With a career spanning over four decades, she has garnered numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and Dove Awards. Her signature blend of heartfelt lyrics, catchy melodies, and uplifting themes has resonated with audiences worldwide, establishing her as a pioneering figure in both genres.

Catch her LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on September 20th!