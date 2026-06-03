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Amy Grant

Amy Grant

Amy Grant is a celebrated singer-songwriter known for her impactful contributions to contemporary Christian music and pop. With a career spanning over four decades, she has garnered numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and Dove Awards. Her signature blend of heartfelt lyrics, catchy melodies, and uplifting themes has resonated with audiences worldwide, establishing her as a pioneering figure in both genres.

Catch her LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on September 20th!

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
www.criterionokc.com

Artist Group Info

Amy Grant
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
criterionokc.com